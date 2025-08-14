Holderness Investments Co. Sells 283 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,772 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 21.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 27.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in FedEx by 6.1% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 160,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last three months. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $230.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

