Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 651,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,072 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.92%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

