Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,255 ($30.62) and last traded at GBX 2,170 ($29.47), with a volume of 608990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,968 ($26.72).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HILS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.95) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,868.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,849.67. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 63.90 ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill & Smith had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hill & Smith PLC will post 129.1287386 EPS for the current year.

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

