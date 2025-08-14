HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,138 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $45,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE PKG opened at $200.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Packaging Corporation of America

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.