HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 575,554 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,554 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Blue Owl Capital worth $61,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,168,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,943,000 after buying an additional 9,794,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,412,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,674,000 after buying an additional 7,206,495 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,278.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,794,000 after buying an additional 5,914,804 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,177,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,424,000 after buying an additional 3,209,934 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 637.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,046,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after buying an additional 1,769,302 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OWL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

