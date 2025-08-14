HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,815,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,087 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $54,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 487,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 58,052 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 273,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

