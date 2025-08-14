HighTower Advisors LLC Has $43.17 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $43,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $267.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

