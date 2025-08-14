HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,621,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220,570 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $58,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

