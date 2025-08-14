Heck Capital Advisors LLC Sells 22,915 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 21.7%

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $69.19 and a 12 month high of $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

