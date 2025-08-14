Head to Head Survey: DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) vs. Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

DraftKings has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Gaming has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.7% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Boyd Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings $4.77 billion 8.05 -$507.29 million ($0.65) -66.40 Boyd Gaming $3.93 billion 1.72 $577.95 million $6.50 12.98

This table compares DraftKings and Boyd Gaming”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boyd Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DraftKings. DraftKings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DraftKings and Boyd Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 2 25 0 2.93 Boyd Gaming 1 6 7 0 2.43

DraftKings currently has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.27%. Boyd Gaming has a consensus target price of $86.6154, suggesting a potential upside of 2.66%. Given DraftKings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DraftKings is more favorable than Boyd Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings -5.63% -30.06% -6.80% Boyd Gaming 14.02% 40.65% 9.42%

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments. It also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

