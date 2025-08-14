Head-To-Head Contrast: FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) vs. Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) and Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOX and Radio One”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $16.30 billion 1.63 $2.26 billion $4.91 12.04 Radio One $449.67 million 0.16 -$105.39 million ($2.66) -0.61

Profitability

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than Radio One. Radio One is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares FOX and Radio One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX 13.88% 18.86% 9.56% Radio One -28.49% 13.51% 2.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Radio One shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of FOX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Radio One shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FOX and Radio One, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 1 9 9 0 2.42 Radio One 0 0 0 0 0.00

FOX presently has a consensus price target of $55.9333, suggesting a potential downside of 5.39%. Given FOX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FOX is more favorable than Radio One.

Risk & Volatility

FOX has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radio One has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FOX beats Radio One on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S. Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, and operates power broadcast television stations including duopolies and other digital platform; and produces content for third parties. The Credible segment engages in the consumer finance marketplace. The FOX Studio Lot segment provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services and includes all operations of the facility. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Radio One

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of April 30, 2023, it owned and/or operated 66 broadcast stations, including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations under the Radio One tradename located in 13 urban markets. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network; and CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network. The Reach Media segment operates syndicated programming, including the Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website, as well as other event related activities. The Digital segment owns Interactive One, a digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including Cassius and Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

