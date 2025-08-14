Head to Head Comparison: GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) vs. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) and GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and GeoPetro Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $86.29 billion 0.91 $7.53 billion $2.14 5.71 GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPetro Resources.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and GeoPetro Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras 0 1 6 1 3.00 GeoPetro Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras presently has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 42.51%. Given Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is more favorable than GeoPetro Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and GeoPetro Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras 15.99% 34.11% 8.63% GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras beats GeoPetro Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, acquisition, and exports of crude oil; and production of fertilizers, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; renewable energy businesses; low carbon services; and natural gas processing business, as well as production of biodiesel and its co-products. The company also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. In addition, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About GeoPetro Resources

(Get Free Report)

GeoPetro Resources Co. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.