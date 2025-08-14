Head to Head Analysis: Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) versus Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) and Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adidas and Skechers U.S.A.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Adidas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adidas $25.63 billion 1.37 $826.72 million $3.67 26.80 Skechers U.S.A. $8.97 billion 1.05 $639.47 million $4.38 14.39

Analyst Ratings

Adidas has higher revenue and earnings than Skechers U.S.A.. Skechers U.S.A. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adidas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adidas and Skechers U.S.A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adidas 0 3 3 3 3.00 Skechers U.S.A. 0 8 5 0 2.38

Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus target price of $66.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Skechers U.S.A.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skechers U.S.A. is more favorable than Adidas.

Profitability

This table compares Adidas and Skechers U.S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adidas 4.93% 20.68% 5.99% Skechers U.S.A. 7.07% 13.44% 7.60%

Volatility & Risk

Adidas has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skechers U.S.A. has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Skechers U.S.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adidas beats Skechers U.S.A. on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand. It sells its products through its own retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands. In addition, the company provides men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, and boots for protective footwear in their work environments. It sells its products through department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running and sporting goods retailers, and big box club stores; franchisee and licensee third-party store operators; company-owned retail stores; digital commerce sites and mobile applications; and concept, factory outlet, and big box stores. The company licenses its Skechers brand. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.