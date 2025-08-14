HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock Price

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BTM. Northland Securities upgraded Bitcoin Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Northland Capmk upgraded Bitcoin Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bitcoin Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.89 million, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.86. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.00 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the second quarter worth $51,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the second quarter worth $71,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its position in Bitcoin Depot by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

