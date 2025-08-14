Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Position Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411,903 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Hasbro worth $48,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hasbro by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Hasbro by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hasbro Stock Performance
Shares of HAS opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $80.42.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -68.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
