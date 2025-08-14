Harfst & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $40,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.13, for a total value of $201,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,406.90. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.83.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $406.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $408.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

