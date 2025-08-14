Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 12,401 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 52.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 39.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 20.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.46. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.43.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UFPI

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.