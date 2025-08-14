Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,465 Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $32,592,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.67.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.2%
DPZ opened at $450.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.88.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 40.42%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
