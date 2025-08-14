Harfst & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Medtronic by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. New Vernon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $92.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

