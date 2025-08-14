Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 831,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 524,802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $46,598,493.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,532,600. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ HALO opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Halozyme Therapeutics
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Amazon’s Bears Have Raised the White Flag—Get Excited
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Tempus AI’s Strong Q2 Fuels Growth Story—More Upside Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.