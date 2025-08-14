Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 831,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after purchasing an additional 524,802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $46,598,493.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,532,600. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

