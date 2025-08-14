Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,555 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.20% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1,173.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 252,315 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $6,660,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth $2,258,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 643.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $104.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

