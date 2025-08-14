Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Radian Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Radian Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point lowered Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $36.99.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Radian Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,768.10. This represents a 68.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $83,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,905.05. This represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,414. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

