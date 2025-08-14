Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $375,000 in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 333.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Stock Performance

NYSE:GHC opened at $1,061.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $943.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $941.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Graham Holdings Company has a fifty-two week low of $721.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,062.24.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Graham had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

