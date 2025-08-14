Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of DIA opened at $449.42 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

