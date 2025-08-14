Ground Swell Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 352.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.39. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. This trade represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

