Glenn J. Williams Sells 2,500 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primerica Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:PRI opened at $263.73 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.98 and a 52-week high of $307.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primerica

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in Primerica by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.