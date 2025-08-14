Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Glencore to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. Glencore has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

