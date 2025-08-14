Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu Sells 20,000 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) CEO Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $737,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,068,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,971,689.73. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 8th, Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 5,554 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $202,721.00.

On Monday, August 4th, Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 39,130 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,456,418.60.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE FDP opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 111.0% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 47,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.6% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 78,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2,671.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 207,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 199,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

