Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,366 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 268,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. Gentex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Gentex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,939 shares in the company, valued at $135,824.93. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GNTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

