Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $16,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 529.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

