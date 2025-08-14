Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

