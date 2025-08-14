Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Posts Earnings Results

Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Fortran Stock Performance
Shares of FRTN stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $985,418.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. Fortran has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Fortran Company Profile
