Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Posts Earnings Results

Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Fortran Stock Performance

Shares of FRTN stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $985,418.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. Fortran has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Fortran alerts:

Fortran Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.