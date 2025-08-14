Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading 27% Higher – Here’s Why

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares rose 27% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 471,904 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 118,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.71.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
Further Reading
