Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $20.14 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,942,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,699.52. This represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,619.90. The trade was a 31.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,593 shares of company stock worth $4,382,984. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $521.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $498.01 and a 200-day moving average of $479.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

