Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $251,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 114.1% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.