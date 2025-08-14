Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 200 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $102.64 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $104.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.54.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 29,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,866.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,990.50. This represents a 87.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,840 shares of company stock valued at $6,629,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

