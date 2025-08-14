Finley Financial LLC Sells 148 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Finley Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 12.4% of Finley Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $22,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

IWV opened at $366.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $366.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

