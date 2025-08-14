Finley Financial LLC Has $738,000 Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Finley Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 171,836 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $64.08 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.