Finley Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Finley Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Finley Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Finley Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $185.33 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $186.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

