Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 346.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 27.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.