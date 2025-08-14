Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lowered to Neutral Rating by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $22.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Fidus Investment Stock Down 0.4%

FDUS stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $756.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 51.88%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 800.0%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 74.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 137.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 190,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 90.0% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

