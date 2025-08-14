Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 730 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

DFAT opened at $57.48 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

