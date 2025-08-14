Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 4,528 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $171.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.94 and a 200-day moving average of $161.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

