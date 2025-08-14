Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after buying an additional 456,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after buying an additional 3,506,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 133,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $449.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $452.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

