Evensky & Katz LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 22.8%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $85.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.06.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

