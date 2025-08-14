Evensky & Katz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,319,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,462 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $175,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,409,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,133 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,351,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,598,000 after purchasing an additional 576,935 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,171,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,605,000 after purchasing an additional 295,446 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,102,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,929,000 after purchasing an additional 598,527 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,887,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,946,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 25.4%

DFIC opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

