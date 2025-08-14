Evensky & Katz LLC Has $70.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,565 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 4.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $70,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,352.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,364,000 after buying an additional 416,970 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,213.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 222,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,626,000 after purchasing an additional 215,671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 817,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,874,000 after purchasing an additional 163,256 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 265,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after purchasing an additional 146,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,933,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.