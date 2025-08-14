Evensky & Katz LLC Has $49.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $49,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after buying an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after buying an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36,358.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,364,000 after buying an additional 587,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $209.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

