Evensky & Katz LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $92.76 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

