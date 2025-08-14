Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.96. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 13,168 shares traded.

Eutelsat Group Stock Up 1.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

About Eutelsat Group

(Get Free Report)

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.